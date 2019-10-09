SIERRA VISTA — One man is dead and a woman was injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Vista Transit Center on Wilcox Drive, the Sierra Vista Police Department Facebook page shows.
Officers responded to the transit station just before 3:30 p.m. after reports of a man with a gun at the facility, the Facebook post states. The deceased man had a single gunshot wound to the head; the injured woman was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center with a single gunshot wound, but it’s not clear where she was shot. The injured woman was flown to a hospital in Tucson.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.
Transit station employees were not involved in the incident, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said.
The Sierra Vista Police Department is not looking for any additional suspects and investigators do not believe there is any further danger to the public, the Facebook post said.
Police officials said they will release more information as soon as they are able. The investigation is ongoing.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story reported the second person shot was male. The story has been corrected.