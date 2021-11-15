SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Hereford man on Friday, Nov. 12, on charges of weapons misconduct and aggravated assault in connection to a Wednesday, Nov. 10, shooting.
SVPD officers responded to an alleged shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at about 8:40 p.m. near 500 South Carmichael Drive. Officers established there had been an altercation between two individuals, which turned physical when one party struck the other through the window of a car while holding a pistol. This caused minor injuries to the face of the victim, which they later received treatment for on scene. As the victim attempted to drive away, the individual who had struck them then allegedly shot at the vehicle.
SVPD Special Operations Bureau Detectives secured a cartridge casing from the area of the shooting. After obtaining additional information from witnesses, detectives identified the shooter as 35-year-old Hereford resident Brandon Seay.
On Friday, Nov. 12, the SVPD Tactical Team, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on a residence located on Guidance Way in Hereford. Seay was arrested at the residence and evidence of additional drug offenses was secured.
Seay was booked into the Cochise County Jail for weapons misconduct and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.