SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Sierra Vista man Tuesday for aggravated assault after investigating a shooting that occurred at a local apartment complex Monday night.
At about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, SVPD officers responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot at Casa de la Sierra Apartments, located in the 500 block of Coronado Drive.
When officers arrived on scene, they found that Sierra Vista resident Brian Palmer had been shot in the abdomen. Palmer was transported by ambulance to a waiting helicopter, which flew him to a Tucson medical facility. He is still hospitalized and is in stable condition.
SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives also responded and collected evidence of the shooting.
Tuesday morning, a search warrant was executed at an apartment within the complex. In the search, SVPD officers secured several items of evidence related to this investigation and evidence of additional criminal activity.
During the investigation, Jessica Koley, a witness to the shooting was identified as having an outstanding parole warrant.
She was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail.
At 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, 22-year-old Sierra Vista resident Rashaun Jones turned himself in at the Sierra Vista Police Department.
He was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail for aggravated assault.
The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was also surrendered to police.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
— Submitted by Sierra Vista Police