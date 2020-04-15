The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Sierra Vista man on multiple charges Tuesday after conducting a month-long investigation into a report that a child was sexually assaulted three years ago.
SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives began the investigation when a mother reported that her ex-boyfriend had sexually assaulted her child three years ago. Through the investigation, detectives established probable cause to arrest Cody Ground and charge him with one count each of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault, and molestation of a child.
Ground was arrested on Tuesday, April 14, and was booked into Cochise County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela by calling (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department