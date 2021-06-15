SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving information that illicit images were transferred online via a Sierra Vista internet protocol address.
SVPD detectives arrested 50-year-old Scott May on Monday, June 14, after serving a search warrant at the property associated with the IP address. SVPD had learned that someone with that IP address had used a BitTorrent program to transfer illicit child images online.
SVPD detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations served the warrant on a residence located in the 200 block of Sheila Lane. They recovered evidence related to the investigation.
May was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department