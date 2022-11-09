The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local woman for arson after responding to a residential fire in the 5100 block of State Route 90 on Tuesday morning.
SVPD and Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services responded to the scene at about 8:15 a.m. and observed an apartment on fire at the Blue Horizon Apartment Complex. While SVF&MS personnel extinguished the fire, officers were advised that a resident of one of the apartments was involved in a domestic dispute and had been lighting items on fire inside the residence. The individual was identified as the live-in girlfriend of person renting the apartment that was on fire.
Additional SVPD officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Circle K on State Route 90 that morning and encountered Tiffani Hallman, 26. Hallman was arrested at 9:42 a.m. for shoplifting and evidence of her involvement in the fire was secured from her person.
Hallman was booked into the Cochise County Jail for theft, arson, criminal damage, aggravated assault and endangerment.
Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista public information officer, marketing and communications
