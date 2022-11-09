arson 1

Tiffani Hallman

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local woman for suspected arson after responding to a residential fire in the 5100 block of State Route 90 on Tuesday morning.

SVPD and Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services responded to the scene at about 8:15 a.m. and observed an apartment on fire at the Blue Horizon Apartment Complex. While SVF&MS personnel extinguished the fire, officers were advised that a resident of one of the apartments was involved in a domestic dispute and had been lighting items on fire inside the residence. The individual was identified as the live-in girlfriend of person renting the apartment that was on fire.

