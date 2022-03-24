SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving information that illicit images were transferred online via a Sierra Vista area internet protocol (IP) address.
SVPD detectives arrested 39-year-old Raymond Holguin on Wednesday, March 23, after serving search warrants on his person, his vehicle, and a residence where he lived.
SVPD opened an investigation in December 2021 after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (AZICAC) Task Force. The cybertip identified an IP address associated with Holguin that used in November 2021 to connect to an online file storage account also associated with Holguin. The storage account was reported by the electronic storage provided to NCMEC as containing illicit child images.
SVPD detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations served the warrant on a residence in the 10300 block of Healing Way in Herford as part of the investigation. They recovered related evidence from the residence and Holguin.
Holguin was booked into the Cochise County Jail on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.