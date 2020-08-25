SIERRA VISTA — Additional charges are pending after the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man for weapons misconduct, domestic violence/threatening and intimidating, discharging a firearm, felony flight, and DUI after responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 100 block of North 1st Street in Sierra Vista on Sunday afternoon.
When SVPD officers arrived, 55-year-old Robert Makowski had left the scene of the domestic violence incident. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Makowski near his residence on the 7000 block of E. Palo Alto and detained him after a brief vehicle pursuit. SVPD officers then arrested Makowski on the charges listed above.
Based on statements made by witnesses, a search warrant was obtained for Makowski’s property. Due to the nature of Makowski’s threats and an initial visual inspection of the area around his residence, the Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordinance Unit was contacted to assist with the search. The residence was cleared early Monday morning with the assistance of DPS, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the SVPD Tactical Unit, and the SVPD Air Unit, which deployed a small unmanned aerial vehicle to ensure it was safe for tactical personnel to enter.
Later that morning, SVPD detectives conducted a search warrant at the residence and retrieved further evidence to support the charges against Makowski, to include additional firearms. In addition, numerous high value items previously reported to SVPD and the sheriff’s office as being stolen were recovered from the scene. At least four other theft cases with property stolen valued over $75,000 may be resolved as a result of this investigation.
As a convicted felon, Makowski is prohibited from possessing weapons. He was booked into Cochise County jail for weapons misconduct, domestic violence/threatening and intimidating, discharging a firearm, felony flight, and DUI. Additional charges are pending the complete identification of property recovered from Makowski’s residence. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department