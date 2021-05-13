SIERRA VISTA — Nine people have come forward claiming that a man police arrested last week for possessing sexually-explicit recordings of minors also victimized them or their family members years ago.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said Wednesday that the day police issued a press release regarding the arrest of Leandro Guillen for six counts of exploitation of a minor, other potential victims surfaced.
"Since our press release (on Guillen), we've been contacted by nine individuals implicating him with many more crimes with minors that could go back decades," Borgstadt said.
The latest possible victims include people who are now adults and told police that they were victimized by Guillen when they were children, and also the family members of individuals who may have been abused by Guillen when they were minors, Borgstadt said.
"The reason were putting this out is because we're hoping that it could help other people who may have been victimized by him (Guillen), come forward," Borgstadt said.
The 53-year-old suspect was arrested on May 7 on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Five days before the arrest, detectives with Sierra Vista Police's Special Operations Bureau were investigating Guillen after receiving a tip about the offense.
After obtaining a search warrant for Guillen's residence, police found numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings.
He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $105,000 bond.
"This is something that we will continue to investigate," Borgstadt said Wednesday. "Based on the calls we've gotten, this (the abuse) is spanning decades."
Sierra Vista Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Guillen, or knows anyone who was, to call Detective John Andela, 520-452-7500.