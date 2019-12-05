On Saturday November 30, 2019 at approximately 10:20 pm, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a possible kidnapping case at a residence in Palominas.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded and met with the 41-year-old female victim who advised that during the evening she was at her residence with her ex-boyfriend who had been staying with her. The victim advised that 48-year-old David Winklepleck became aggressive and brandished a knife before restraining her to her bed with a belt and other clothing items and gagging her with tape across her mouth.
Winklepleck advised the victim that he was going to “kill some people” and then took a weapon from the home along with her debit card, her cell phone, and her vehicle.
The victim was able to break free of her restraints and run to a neighboring residence for help.
Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence and met with the victim who provided additional information about the suspect. The cell phone number was tracked to provide a location on Winklepleck who was observed driving in and parking to the west of the residence. As Deputies activated their emergency lights in an attempt to contact the suspect, he ran from the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued.
Winklepleck was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody without further incident.
Winklepleck was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful use of means of transportation, prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm, misconduct involving weapons, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and preventing the use of 911.
Winklepleck remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Submitted by Cochise County Sheriff’s Office