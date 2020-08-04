On Saturday August 1 at approximately 10 p.m., the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a shooting which occurred outside of a residence in Bowie.
Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with US Border Patrol, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Bowie Fire Department, and discovered a 39 year-old male had suffered from gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment.
While law enforcement officers cleared the home checking for suspect(s) they discovered a marijuana grow operation. A search warrant was served on the home and numerous marijuana plants were removed and placed into evidence.
Additional interviews were conducted and it appears that the victim was outside of his home working on a cooler when he banged on the door and yelled that he had been shot. Further information was developed which identified a possible suspect.
On Sunday August 2, Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives attempted to locate a known suspect in the Bowie area and a search warrant was served on a residence without success in locating the suspect.
On Monday August 3, information was developed regarding the location of the suspect in the Bowie area. Deputies and detectives responded to the residence and were able to confirm the suspect was inside of the home and were able to convince him to comply with demands to come outside.
As a result of this action 57 year-old Roger Dalton was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted First Degree Murder, Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon, and a separate weapons offense. Dalton remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail without bond.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
From Cochise County Sheriff's Office