SIERRA VISTA — An argument between two men with a history of dislike for each other led to a shooting that left one of the men seriously injured and a woman with a bullet wound to her hand, police said Monday.
The dispute, which occurred Sunday at about 3 p.m., led police to the 3000 block of Brae Burn Street, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
"The suspect and the victim have had other altercations," Borgstadt said.
The suspect, identified as Steven Hupcej, 29, of Sierra Vista, was arrested and charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and one count of discharge of a firearm at a residential structure.
The victim, meanwhile, was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition late Monday afternoon. Borgstadt said the latter was shot in the arm. The bullet traveled through his abdomen, exited and grazed the hand of a woman standing nearby on the property.
"She was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital," Borgstadt said.
Hupcej had gone to the residence to retrieve some belongings, Borgstadt said. The house does not belong to either of the injured victims, he said. The suspect and the male victim then got into an argument. Borgstadt said he does not know what the disagreement was about.
When officers arrived, Hupcej told them that the victim had lunged at him with a screwdriver. However, witnesses disputed that, saying the victim did not lunge at him, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Paul Youman, 520-452-7500.