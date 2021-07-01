SIERRA VISTA — A shooting that left one man dead in the middle of the street in front of three witnesses is being investigated as a homicide and will likely be referred to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, Sierra Vista Police said Thursday.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt said the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Luis Armenta Rivas on June 21 will be referred to the county attorney to determine if any charges will be filed against Armenta’s killer or whether the incident was justified.
Borgstadt said investigators cannot determine whether the shooting on Calle Ladera that occurred just after 10:30 p.m. was self-defense. Three other people were present when multiple shots were fired at Armenta by another man he had been arguing with on the street in a residential neighborhood of townhouses and condominiums.
The three have cooperated with police, Borgstadt said. A Calle Ladera resident told the Herald/Review that Armenta and the shooter were arguing about a woman but investigators have not confirmed that.
Thursday afternoon, Borgstadt said an off-duty law enforcement officer who lives in the area where the shooting erupted reported to the scene after hearing multiple shots ring out. The officer found Armenta lying on the street, Borgstadt said. The victim had been shot several times in the chest and neck, investigators said.
Sierra Vista Police Detective Thomas Ransford said Armenta and the shooter were armed with handguns.
“Only one person was shot and only one person shot his gun,” Ransford said.
The shooter also remained at the scene. He was handcuffed, taken to police headquarters and questioned. He was released later that morning and has not been charged.
Borgstadt said the man is not a flight risk and police are not looking for anyone else in the case.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Ransford, 520-452-7500.