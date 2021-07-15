HUACHUCA CITY — Honeylynne Garcia was the type of server who would sometimes pick up the tab for customers who could not afford to pay their bill, her workmate said Thursday.
For eight years, Garcia worked as a server at Sunny D’s Delight cafe in Huachuca City, a popular breakfast and lunch hangout on North Huachuca Boulevard owned by Garcia’s grandmother Sunny Roepke.
In an interview with the Herald/Review Thursday afternoon, a devastated Roepke repeatedly asked whether Garcia’s death was real.
“It’s just a dream, right?” Roepke asked. “It didn’t happen did it? It’s not true.”
Garcia, 25, and her boyfriend, Landan Klein, also 25, were shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of Filiberto’s on Fry Boulevard. Sierra Vista Police said the killing was drug related and that accused shooter Devon Neff, owed Klein money for narcotics.
Neff, who surrendered to police after saying that he shot the couple in self-defense, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Roepke said she didn’t know what Garcia’s involvement was in the situation that ended her life, but said she wasn’t too happy with Garcia’s relationship with Klein.
“Why the hell turn to drugs? Roepke said. “I don’t get it.”
Both Roepke and her daughter, Della Cruz, also a server at the eatery, said Garcia was a generous and good person, the kind of waitress who took the time to get to know her customers.
She also said Garcia often picked up the tab for patrons who ended up ordering more food than they could afford.
“She would always say, ‘Don’t worry, I got you, I got you,’ “ Roepke said. “Everybody loved her.”
News of Garcia’s death struck some Sunny D’s patrons hard, a couple of people commenting on Facebook about Garcia’s kindness and cheerful disposition.
Cruz agreed: “She was a phenomenal server. And she was phenomenal person.”
The day of the murders, Garcia had requested the day off at Sunny D’s so that she could go to the hairdresser, Roepke said.
“I told her, ‘Well, you have to be back to work on Wednesday morning,’ “ Roepke said, recalling their conversation. “I wish I had never given her the day off.”