The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on multiple felony charges Tuesday afternoon after he fled from a traffic stop in his vehicle.
SVPD officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Sierra Vista resident Donnevin Nelson just before 1:30 p.m. on June 29 in Huachuca City. Initially, Nelson began to pull over but then he accelerated and fled from police, driving at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic.
SVPD officers began to pursue Nelson but called off the pursuit due to the dangerous way he was driving. After the pursuit was terminated, several people called dispatch and reported a vehicle with the same description was still traveling at a high speed and ran the stop lights along the State Route 90 bypass at Seventh Street and Coronado Drive.
Based on license plate information from the vehicle, SVPD officers located the vehicle at a residence in the 500 block of Little Bear Trail a short time later. Nelson was contacted at the residence and taken into custody. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and various illegal drugs were seized in the search.
Nelson was charged with aggravated DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sierra Vista residents Steven Allen, 26, and Patricia Morgan, 61, also were at the residence and were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson and Allen were booked into Cochise County Jail.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista public information officer