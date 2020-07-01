SIERRA VISTA — A man accused of molesting a child eight years ago was arrested by police this week.
But five other felony charges lodged against Aaron Dibuono of Sierra Vista stem from violations that occurred this past month, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt.
Aside from being charged with child molestation — the 2012 offense — Dibuono also was charged with aggravated luring of a minor for sex, luring a minor for sex, furnishing harmful material to a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and involving a minor in a drug offense. The 32-year-old Dibuono was arrested Tuesday.
"Based on the severity of the charges he's being held without bond and we're pleased with that," Borgstadt said.
The corporal said he could not discuss how the investigation against Dibuono came about. Borgstadt also said the victim in the case is still a minor.
Dibuono is at the Cochise County Jail.