SIERRA VISTA — Detectives say the mother of a 2-year-old boy who died from lack of oxygen to the brain and her boyfriend are persons of interest in the toddler's death.
Sierra Vista Police Detective Paul Youman has been investigating the case of Kenny Gamble since June 3, when police responded to the apartment of Alysha Hop at the 4200 block of Foothills Drive. Hop is the boy's mother.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said the call was for a "subject who was not breathing."
When officers arrived at about 11 a.m., they discovered it was a 2-year-old boy who was in his bedroom at Hop's apartment. Hop and her boyfriend, Daniel Foster, were the only other individuals in the residence when police responded.
"The officers began doing CPR until paramedics arrived," Borgstadt said. "The child was then taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center and then to a hospital in Tucson."
According to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office, Kenny died on June 6.
Youman said the autopsy report states the cause of death was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, or lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain. Kenny also had several scalp contusions and blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death however, is undetermined, Youman said.
"They (medical examiner's office) have ruled out accidental," Youman said.
He said the only persons of interest in the case are Hop and Foster.
"Alysha Hop has been cooperating in the investigation," Youman said. "Her boyfriend is in Texas. I've called him three times and he has not called me back."
Borgstadt said there is no mention in the police report of any outward injuries to the toddler. He could not comment on what was said by Hop or Foster because it's part of the death investigation.
Youman said his next step is to meet with Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to discuss the case and determine what options are available.