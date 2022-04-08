FORT HUACHUCA — Standing in front of several fresh-faced soldiers at Fort Huachuca on Wednesday afternoon, Army Sgt. Maj. Aaron Stone told the crowd that he had been raped by another man when he was just 15.
The 45-year-old Stone is hopeful his words helped someone in that audience who may have experienced the same trauma but is too afraid or ashamed to tell anyone.
"Sexual assault is a blanket term, it's a spectrum of events," Stone told the soldiers. "I like to use the word rape. Because it hits hard, it punches, it's dirty, it's painful, it's shameful. And that's what happened that morning with rape."
Currently assigned as an instructor at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence at Fort Bliss, Texas, Stone visited Fort Huachuca last week to share his story as part of the Department of Defense's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Behind Stone on a large screen in the auditorium where he spoke was a drawing by the sergeant major of a figure breaking through a brick wall. The artwork depicts Stone's experience of "shattering the silence" about the ordeal he suffered in August 1992, but never told told anyone about until 2010.
The attack occurred in the residence of a teacher who had befriended Stone when the sergeant major was a teenager working at a restaurant in his hometown of Goldsboro, N.C. Stone said he was raised by his grandparents — Stone's father left the family when Stone was 5 — and when his grandfather passed away, Stone said he was left with a huge void. He needed a role model.
A picture of the teacher — Richard Allen Pate — as well as a portion of a newspaper article about Pate's arrest then appeared on the screen behind Stone.
"He was a pillar in the community, he was well-known, he was a nice guy," Stone said of his attacker. "I went to his house quite a few times. He was single, never married. He never laid a hand on me. He sat in his chair, I sat in mine.
"He listened to everything I had to say and I was happy to be there."
Until one morning when Stone visited Pate and the teacher asked the teen to come to a back room of the house.
"I had been back there countless times before with no issues," Stone said. "I don't know if that morning was an opportunity that he took or something that he planned, but he raped me."
Two days later, Stone received a letter in the mail from Pate. It was an apology for what had occurred. Stone said he threw the letter in the trash. His mother found it though and asked him if something had happened.
Stone said he lied to her. He said she never asked him about it again.
"Me being 15, a male and raised in a society where you're told to keep your emotions to yourself, and another man lays a hand on you, you don't mention it," he said. "Because if you cannot protect yourself, you cannot protect your family, so I lied and told her no."
The experience at the hands of a man he thought was his friend, as well as lying to his mother, drove an already-introverted Stone deeper into his shell.
When he graduated from high school, Stone joined the U.S. Army. It was the mid-'90s, Stone said, a time when soldiers — especially male soldiers — were discouraged from seeking help for any mental health baggage they might be carrying around. To seek assistance from behavioral services was the equivalent of derailing one's military career.
Stone said he coped with the shame of his secret by cutting himself. No one could see his wounds because they were covered by his soldier's uniform.
"I hid myself and my shame very well," he said.
Trained as a medic, Stone said he saw plenty of death and destruction when he was deployed to Afghanistan. He said he held the hand of many a dying soldier. But he said nothing compared to the constant turmoil he felt inside because of his secret.
Finally, in January 2010 as he was driving down a road in Alabama where he was stationed, something triggered Stone.
"I don't know if it was a sight, a sound or a smell, but I had a breakdown," he said. "I started shaking and crying. I called my wife and told her what had happened to me."
The next day, he was in group therapy and he told his story. Stone said that releasing what he had kept hidden for so many years was therapeutic. That same year, Stone also called police in his hometown and reported the rape that had occurred 18 years earlier.
Less than a week after reporting the offense, Stone received a call from police letting him know that Pate was in jail on $500,000 bond.
Stone learned that during the investigation of the rape, detectives had interviewed the superintendent of the school where Pate taught. The man showed police Pate's file and inside was the letter Pate had written to Stone after the rape.
Stone's mother had taken the missive to the school board because she suspected something had happened between Pate and her son, Stone said. The letter was tucked in Pate's personnel file.
The screen behind Stone then changed to reveal the photo of a smiling soldier who was Stone's battle buddy at one time. The soldier had also been raped, but sadly never told anyone. He committed suicide.
Stone looked at the young soldiers gathered in front of him inside the small auditorium at Fort Huachuca. He told them he was sure that two or three of them had already experienced what he had just described and he encouraged them to get help.
Army spokeswoman Tanja Linton said she hopes Stone's compelling story hits home with someone who is suffering. She said the Department of Defense uses April as the month to raise awareness about the issue of sexual assault and harassment in the military.
"We want to make sure that we're educating our folks about being empathetic and supportive to victims and (to make sure) they understand and know the resources that are available to them to support potential victims of sexual assault and harassment," Linton said.
Linton said hearing such a story from a senior non-commissioned officer is powerful.
"It's rare that you hear male victims speak up," she said. "We want to make sure that anybody who is a victim is getting the support that they need and that those around them can recognize the signs and know how to get them help.
"We want to make sure that our folks know there is something you can do. Here is how you can be positively engaged to make a difference for someone."
The suck-it-up-and-drive-on mentality that was once the military is slowly evaporating, Linton said.
"That takes a toll on the human psyche and there are a lot of people out there suffering," she said. "I think that when people speak up about these issues, it encourages others who feel that they've been silenced or can't speak their truth to speak up. And that brings about change."
That's what Stone is counting on.
"If this sergeant major can get up there and speak to people about this, then maybe that young private that was sitting in the front row can say, 'You know what? If he can do it, so can I.'
"If I can help just that one person, I'm happy," Stone said.
If you are a victim of rape or sexual harassment and need help, please contact Stone at: aaron.stone@shattering-the-silence.com. Or visit: www.shattering-the-silence.com