SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department recently received a $30,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that will support its DUI enforcement efforts.
The grant provides funding to help cover SVPD’s overtime costs for impaired driving details, Covert Underage Buyers (CUB) details designed to keep businesses from selling alcohol to minors, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panel meetings, and other impaired driving related missions conducted regularly for the safety of the local community. The grant was awarded on Oct. 1, 2019.
“Continued support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provides the resources needed to keep impaired drivers off the road in the Sierra Vista area through ongoing education, enforcement, and awareness efforts,” says SVPD Sgt. Tim Wachtel, coordinator of the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force. “We appreciate GOHS Director Alberto Gutier for his office’s consistent support of our department as we curb impaired driving in Sierra Vista and team up with partner agencies to conduct DUI enforcement efforts throughout the county.”
The Sierra Vista Police Department will also participate in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Public Safety Days event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix to help increase public awareness regarding the dangers of impaired driving.
— Submitted by City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis