SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for multiple burglaries and the theft of multiple vehicles, all of which had been left unlocked with keys in the ignition.
SVPD patrol officers responded to multiple burglary and stolen vehicle reports on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9. At one reported burglary in the 2800 block of Oakmont Drive, witnesses provided SVPD officers with a description of the suspect. The suspect, 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident Cody Mitchell, was located one block away from the reported burglary and was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The investigation into the burglary that occurred on Oakmont Drive led to the discovery of additional crimes committed by Mitchell. SVPD investigators found Mitchell had stolen at least three vehicles in the Sierra Vista area. Mitchell was also responsible for other crimes in the jurisdiction of Cochise County, including one additional burglary.
“The vehicles reported stolen in this case were easy targets. Our officers have noticed other recent examples of vehicles being left unlocked and garage doors being left open late at night,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt says. “Criminals look for opportunities like this. We urge residents to remember to always lock their vehicles and homes.”
Mitchell was charged with three counts of theft of means of transportation, two counts of burglary, and one count of criminal trespassing. He is currently being held at the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee on a $5,000 bond.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police