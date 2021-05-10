The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Friday, May 7.
SVPD launched an investigation on Sunday, May 2, after receiving information from a credible source regarding possible exploitation of a minor. SVPD Special Operations Bureau detectives served a search warrant at the residence of 53-year-old Sierra Vista resident Leandro Guillen on Friday and discovered numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress.
These recordings gave detectives probable cause to arrest Guillen on Friday. Guillen was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $105,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Andela by calling (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department