SIERRA VISTA — The suspect in a drive-by shooting that left one local man dead on Monday surrendered himself to the Sierra Vista Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at about 3 p.m.
Rick Martin, a 20-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cochise County Jail. Martin is charged with one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of endangerment, and two counts of misconduct with a weapon.
“This was a dynamic case that moved quickly thanks to witnesses who remained on scene to provide valuable information,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher says. “We want to thank everyone who helped bring this case to a rapid resolution.”
John Andela, SVPD’s lead detective on the case, also extends the department’s thanks to Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Andela by calling (520) 452-7500.
The arrest stems from a drive-by shooting that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, in the 900 block of Fry Boulevard. The driver of a red Honda coupe, later identified as Martin, shot at a black pickup truck as the vehicles traveled east along Fry Boulevard near Pizza Hut Bistro. The pickup truck then veered off Fry Boulevard and came to rest in a wash east of Pizza Hut Bistro.
The driver of the pickup truck, 18-year-old Sierra Vista resident Jorge Portillo, was shot one time in the head. Portillo was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and later died.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police