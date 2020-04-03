The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man in the late morning on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of E. Busby Drive after receiving reports of disorderly conduct.
SVPD responded to the call at about 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, and found 59-year-old Sierra Vista resident Armando Corrales in front of an open apartment shouting threats at area residents and disturbing the peace. When officers tried to contact Corrales, he advised police he would retrieve his firearm and kill the officers.
His behavior escalated and Corrales ran back into the apartment and came back out indicating with one of his hands that he had a weapon hidden behind his back near his waistline. Corrales repeatedly said he was going to shoot at the police officers and demanded the officers shoot him.
Members of the SVPD Tactical Unit responded to the scene and were aided by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, which responded with a K-9 unit. The area was cordoned off and officers requested that area residents evacuate the immediate area for safety. Members of the Tactical Unit Crisis Negotiation Team made repeated attempts to negotiate in-person and over the phone with Corrales without success. The Tactical Unit deployed a K-9 as a less lethal option to immobilize Corrales and take him into custody in front of the apartment.
Corrales was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and received treatment for a dog bite. SVPD intends to charge Corrales with disorderly conduct and will confer with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office on whether additional criminal charges may apply.
On Thursday morning, Corrales was charged with criminal trespassing at the Safeway grocery store stemming from a separate incident that occurred in the early morning on Wednesday.