SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man and woman on Wednesday, May 18, at a Sierra Vista motel for their involvement in multiple recent burglaries.
SVPD detectives with the department’s Property Crimes Unit and Community Response Team developed information indicating Sierra Vista residents David Fitz and Sydney Liddle, both 30 years old, were involved in multiple commercial, residential and church burglaries in recent months.
Fitz and Liddle were arrested on May 18 at 5:46 p.m. during a traffic stop made as they were leaving Knights Inn Sierra Vista at 1551 E. Fry Blvd. A search warrant was executed for a room at the motel later the same evening where the suspects had been staying. Detectives recovered multiple tools, electronics and an antique record player that had been stolen. During their investigation, detectives learned of some potential additional unreported burglaries or thefts.
Fitz was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, trafficking stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Liddle was booked into the Cochise County Jail on two counts of third-degree burglary, trafficking stolen property, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with information about any tool thefts or burglaries over the last several months is asked to contact SVPD Detective Nathan Drake at 520-452-7500.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer, city of Sierra Vista