After the Sierra Vista Police Department received reports of 22 vehicle burglaries on April 7, the department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying potential suspects.
The burglaries occurred in the area of Golf Links Drive between Buffalo Soldier Trail and Coronado Drive. SVPD asks that any residents in the area with home security video systems check their video feeds for individuals acting suspiciously. Residents should look for vehicles that stop near a residence with one or two people who get out and walk around the neighborhood’s houses before leaving after a short time.
The Herald/Review previously reported 14 car thefts had occurred during an eight-hour period that day.
“We also urge all local residents to discourage these crimes of opportunity by ensuring no valuables are left inside their vehicles and by always locking their vehicles,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said in a press release.
Police Chief Adam Thrasher said earlier this week that the city has not seen such a rash of car burglaries since the early 2000s, which at the time, prompted the agency to create a property crimes unit.
Borgstadt said Tuesday the majority of the vehicles targeted were unlocked with valuables in plain view.
“People lost (items) such as medications and state and federal IDs,” Borgstadt said.
Borgstadt said car burglars sweep through neighborhoods checking door handles on vehicles until they find one that’s unlocked. The agency reported five burglaries on its Facebook page early Tuesday, which increased more than fivefold as the day progressed.
“It’s very frustrating,” Borgstadt said Tuesday. “People have to lock their cars.”
The first incident occurred at an apartment complex on Busby Drive and Lenzner Avenue and was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Borgstadt said.
Police officials said earlier in the week that they didn't know what sparked Tuesday’s sudden outbreak of thefts.
“A lot of people are out of work right now,” Thrasher said. “But we really won’t know why this happened until we speak to the people involved.”
Anyone with video or information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact SVPD Detective Sgt. Marco Madrid at (520) 452-7500.