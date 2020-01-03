SIERRA VISTA — Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made five DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in Sierra Vista on Tuesday, Dec. 31, due to New Year’s Eve.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. The detail resulted in the following: 87 stops or contacts, 71 warnings or repair orders, one seat belt citation, 11 designated drivers, six civil speed citations, 10 miscellaneous civil citations, one miscellaneous criminal arrest, one misdemeanor warrant arrest, three open container of alcohol misdemeanor arrests, two drug-related misdemeanor arrests, one minor consumption of alcohol misdemeanor arrest, one felony child abuse arrest, two felony DUI arrests, and three misdemeanor DUI arrests.
The average blood alcohol content on three out of the five dui arrests was 0.188, which is over two times the legal limit of 0.08. The remaining DUI arrests were drug related and required blood draws.
One of the felony DUI arrests was due to the fact a child under the age of 15 was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. The same incident also led to the child abuse arrest.