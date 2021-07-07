The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made two arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista area on Sunday, July 4, due to Independence Day.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Huachuca City Police Department.
The detail resulted in the following: 50 traffic stops or contacts, 41 warnings or repair orders, two civil speed citations, four civil citations, eight distracted driving warnings for use of a cell phone, two designated drivers contacted, two seat belt citations, one extreme DUI arrest, and one drug-related DUI arrest.
The blood alcohol content on the alcohol-related DUI arrest was 0.206. The driver was stopped after driving the wrong way on a highway. The second DUI arrest was drug-related and required a blood draw.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Holiday Reporting Period Program by reporting miscellaneous traffic stats from July 2 through July 4, due to the Independence Day weekend. The following stats were recorded: 113 traffic stops or contacts, 98 warnings or repair orders, six civil speed citations, four miscellaneous civil citations, one warrant arrest, two regular DUI arrests, one extreme DUI arrest and one drug-related DUI arrest.
The average blood alcohol content of the two alcohol-related DUI arrests was 0.125. The two additional DUI arrests required blood draws.
With the continuous support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers that if you choose to drive hammered, you will get nailed. Get a designated driver, not a DUI!
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista public information officer.