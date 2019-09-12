SIERRA VISTA — Early on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested three area juveniles who are being charged as adults for multiple felonies after assaulting another juvenile who walked in on a recent burglary in progress.
The Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a burglary call at an apartment complex located in the 300 block of North Seventh Street on Sunday, Sept. 8, at about 10 p.m. An apartment resident and her juvenile son had returned to the complex that evening. While the mother retrieved her grandson from the vehicle, her son went up to the apartment to find the front door kicked in and three people inside.
The three suspects were later identified as 16-year-old Sierra Vista resident Michael Hays, 16-year-old Douglas resident Xaria Garcia, and 17-year-old Sierra Vista resident Savannah Livesay. Hays, Garcia, and Livesay began to flee the apartment but turned around and attacked the juvenile resident. The juvenile resident was pushed into a window and knocked to the ground. All three suspects then struck the juvenile numerous times. The juvenile victim was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center for multiple lacerations to his body that were caused by being pushed into the window and required several stitches.
SVPD Case Detective Cpl. Joshua Nicola was able to positively identify Hays as the suspect from the information provided by the victim to include his first name and a physical description; however the two female suspects remained unknown. A break in the case led detectives to the identity of Livesay and Garcia.
SVPD officers located Garcia and Hays in the 500 block of Coronado Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at about 1:20 a.m. and arrested them on charges stemming from the investigation. Livesay was arrested by SVPD detectives at her home the same day.
Hays, Garcia, and Livesay were all charges with aggravated robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of aggravated assault. They were booked into Cochise County Jail.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department