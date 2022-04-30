TOMBSTONE — Cochise County had been socked by strong, gusty winds and was under a red flag warning when the Tombstone Marshal's office received a frantic 911 call that 82-year-old Eufemio Ramirez had been found shot to death in his Safford Street home March 16, 2009.
For the last 13 years, the apparent suicide that was quickly ruled a homicide became a cold case the marshal's office and Cochise County sheriff's detectives have not stopped working.
And now, Tombstone Marshall Jim Adams — who solved the longest-running cold case in Sierra Vista Police Department history as a detective lieutenant 32 years ago — says authorities are getting closer than ever at targeting potential suspects that could finally crack the murder that happened only one-third of a mile from the marshal's office.
"We're putting together a lot of little tiny pieces, and they're beginning to show a much bigger picture than we previously had," said Adams, who has been actively working the case along with 11-year crime scene evidence technician Kierstin Kessler. "We're developing a huge strategy in this case at the moment. We're getting there."
"Getting there" for Adams and Kessler means putting a stamp of closure on the baffling cold case for Ramirez's family, especially his granddaughter, who found Ramirez in his bed with a single gunshot wound to his right ear and called 911. He had been severely beaten with multiple facial injuries. A .22 caliber revolver was found under the pillow, and authorities initially felt his death was a suicide.
But when an autopsy found traces of gunpowder on Ramirez's left hand, Adams — who began working the case in 2014 when a detective handling it retired — said it left no doubt that Ramirez was murdered. Burglary was quickly ruled out; Adams said Ramirez's wallet was found intact, and Ramirez's family told authorities nothing in the house seemed to be taken.
"It was made to look like a suicide," he said. "It's pretty difficult to shoot yourself on the right side of your head with your left hand."
That left law officials scratching their heads over who would to want to murder an 82-year-old man, who apparently had no enemies and nothing of particular value in his home worth stealing. Adams said there was little to go on.
"Initially, there were problems with the investigation, and it probably should have turned over to the sheriff's office," recalled Adams. "We didn't have credible witnesses to begin with or the manpower to really work it. It's now technically a Cochise County Sheriff's Office case, not a Tombstone case, but we all work together on these cases."
Unlike the cold case Adams cracked in Sierra Vista, clues and usable evidence in the Ramirez murder have been more taxing.
"In the DeHaven case (Kent A. DeHaven served four years in prison for the murder) in Sierra Vista, we started the investigation with some stuff," Adams remembered. "We had a little bit of something — some clues here, some clues there, and we just kept building on it. We started collecting evidence piece by piece until we believed we had a pretty good case on our hands. The difference with this one is we didn't have a lot of stuff to begin with that we could dig into and work on."
That's changed significantly through the years of working and reworking the case until it's almost become Adams' and Kessler's shadow.
"We've put a lot of fresh eyes into working this file because that's what it takes," Adams said. "We have a lot of stuff we're working on now from good, solid detective work, and we just know an awful lot more about it than we did from day one. The investigation is ongoing, and numerous interviews are currently being conducted. Pieces are slowly coming together. We're getting a lot closer and learning more about certain possible suspects."
Anyone who has any information, remembers hearing or seeing anything near Safford Street on March 16, 2009, is urged to call Tombstone Marshall Jim Adams or crime scene technician Kierstin Kessler at 520-457-2244.