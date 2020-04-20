On April 18, at approximately 4 a.m., the Tombstone Marshal's Office was requested to assist with a domestic violence call at the 2500 block of E. Roadrunner Ridge involving a knife.
Deputy Sean Greene arrived at the residence within three minutes of the dispatch and made contact with one of the persons involved; 34-year-old Felisha Valenzuela. She informed Deputy Greene that 33-year-old John Lichter was in the master bedroom and may have a knife.
Deputy Greene entered the residence and while clearing it, was attacked by the family dog. The dog did substantial damage to his face; nearly tearing his upper lip off, and completely removing a large section of his lower lip. To Deputy Greene’s credit, he continued to perform his duties, clearing the residence and the immediate area.
The Cochise County Sheriff's department, the Tombstone Volunteer Fire department, and Health Care Innovations arrived approximately twenty minutes after Deputy Greene arrived at the residence. Deputy Greene was transported to Canyon Vista Hospital in Sierra Vista and then transferred to University Medical Center in Tucson for surgery. He was released from the hospital late in the evening of the 18th and is currently home recovering with his family.
Felisha Valenzuela was cited and released by CCSO deputies for one count of Domestic Violence Assault, and one Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct. Cochise County Animal control responded and seized the dog for mandatory quarantine. Valenzuela was then cited for harboring a destructive animal, no rabies vaccine, and a dog that bites.
John Lichter was cited and released for Domestic Violence criminal damage and violation of an order of protective order. Later that night Lichter was arrested again for violating the Order of protection and was booked into the Cochise County Jail.
Submitted by Tombstone Marshal's Office