In the evening hours on Wednesday April 28, 2021, a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Sierra Vista region conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a civil traffic violation near the intersection of Highway 90 and Railroad Drive in Huachuca City.
As the vehicle pulled off to the side of the roadway the male passenger, later identified as Paul Hoiland of Tucson, fled from the vehicle. Hoiland struck a barbwire fence before returning to the traffic stop where he was detained by deputies.
Deputies requested the assistance of a canine and a CCSO Street Crimes K-9 responded to the scene. The CCSO K-9 checked the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 2.7 grams of heroin was found. Deputies also located a torn portion of a zip lock type bag which had residue consistent with methamphetamine.
The CCSO K9 was used to search the desert area Hoiland had run through and the K-9 located the other half of the zip lock type bag. The bag held methamphetamine and methamphetamine was also recovered off the ground near the location of the bag. The total approximate weight of the methamphetamine was 49.3 grams.
Hoiland and the driver, identified as Jennifer Barnett, were arrested and booked into the CCSO jail.
Paul Hoiland, 32 year of age from Tucson was arrested on the following charges: possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug For sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.
Jennifer Barnett, 36 years of age from Tucson was arrested on the following charges: possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.
The investigation is continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit.
Submitted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office