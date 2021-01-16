SIERRA VISTA — Two boys, who are 10 and 15 years old, were caught wreaking havoc inside an elementary school on Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands of dollars in damage in their wake, Sierra Vista Police said.
When officers got inside Huachuca Mountain Elementary School, 3228 St. Andrews Drive, they found the pair inside a classroom vandalizing it, said Sierra Vista Police Detective John Papatrefon.
"They (police) caught the kids in the act," Papatrefon told the Herald/Review Saturday night. "Multiple windows and doors were damaged and they were arrested."
That was just one classroom. Papatrefon described a trail of destruction inside the school that included shattered windows and doors, paint all over some of the floors, broken computers and TVs, overturned chairs in the cafeteria, damaged instruments in the music room and artwork done by students torn down.
Additionally, the boys entered the school office and "trashed it" Papatrefon said. They also damaged ceiling tiles, the detective said.
Papatrafon said a "ballpark estimate" of the destruction is about $50,000.
"And that doesn't even include the overtime for the employees who will have to fix some of the damages that were done," Papatrefon said.
He said Sierra Vista Police was called just after 1 p.m., when someone in the neighborhood heard noises coming from inside the school. Officers arrived and found the young vandals inside, Papatrefon said.
The boys were charged with burglary and aggravated criminal damage, Papatrefon said. The parents of both youngsters went to the scene and the boys were released into their custody, Papatrefon said.
The detective said several teachers reported to the school, as did the principal and some school board officials.
"The teachers were told to take whatever they could," Papatrefon said. The school is not going to be open for a while."
Papatrefon said he doesn't believe the two youngsters acted alone.
"There's more out there," he said.
The detective is asking that anyone who knows anything about the incident, or whether others were involved, please call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500, and ask for Detective John Papatrefon. Tipsters may remain anonymous.