SIERRA VISTA — A man and a woman were shot to death outside a popular eatery Tuesday evening and the shooter, who claims it was in self-defense, has been arrested, police said.
The suspect, identified by authorities as 21-year-old Devon Nathanel Neff of Sierra Vista, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The shooting occurred outside Filiberto's, 735 E. Fry Blvd., at about 7 p.m.
Little is known about the victims. Police remained tight lipped about them, revealing only their genders. Several people commented about the deceased female on social media, many saying that they knew her from her workplace.
But Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt said the victims' names would not be released for now, citing the ongoing investigation. It's also unknown whether the victims were armed.
According to investigators, Neff called the dispatch communications center and admitted he had shot the two individuals in self-defense. He was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Additionally, investigators served a search warrant on Neff and found "evidence of illegal drug activity" at his residence, a press release says.
Police said the circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, however, it has been determined that the shooter and at least one of the victims knew each other.
A booking photo of Neff provided by authorities appears to show blood on his face and nose.
According to court records, Neff has had contact with law enforcement recently, mostly for traffic-related issues and one disorderly conduct incident.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Sierra Vista Detective Paul Youman, 520-452-7500.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.