SIERRA VISTA — The Lowe's Home Improvement store in Sierra Vista was evacuated Friday morning after a suspect being pursued by law enforcement fled and hid inside the business, officials said.
Around 50-60 employees as well as customers were evacuated around 10:45 a.m. as officers from several agencies searched for the suspect, who was believed to be armed, authorities said.
"This started out with a vehicle that fled from a DPS traffic stop on State Route 80," said DPS spokesperson Bart Graves. Troopers believed the vehicle was carrying several undocumented migrants, Graves added.
"Eventually the vehicle stopped and all the passengers got out. The driver continued on into Sierra Vista. Eventually he exited the vehicle and hid inside a Lowe's store. The store was evacuated as troopers and the Sierra Vista police searched inside."
At 11:45 a.m., S.W.A.T. officers were seen with dogs, preparing to enter the store to attempt to locate the suspect.
Graves told the Herald/Review the suspect was found a short time later at a local motel.
"The suspect managed to flee to a nearby motel where he was arrested," Graves said. "DPS did not pursue the suspect vehicle because a Border Patrol helicopter was monitoring the vehicle by air."