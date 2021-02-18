SIERRA VISTA — Two adults and an infant found shot to death in an apartment is likely a case of double suicide and a murder, police said Thursday.
The bodies of the three — 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre, 30-year-old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre and a 5-month-old boy — were discovered Wednesday by a relative, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt.
"We are leaning toward this being a double-suicide, murder," Borgstadt said Thursday.
Borgstadt said a suicide note was found inside the family's residence at the Port Royale Apartments on Wednesday after the bodies were found.
"The two adults said they had agreed to a suicide pact and they were taking the baby with them," Borgstadt said.
Investigators learned that Gerardo De La Torre had cancer and had been told that there was nothing more doctors could do for him, Borgstadt said.
Borgstadt said it's not clear why the family member who found the three had gone to the De La Torre's residence on Wednesday morning just before noon.
The two adults each had a single gunshot wound to the head and the baby had been shot in the chest, Borgstadt said.
The investigation is continuing and detectives are awaiting autopsy results before any further information is released, Borgstadt said.