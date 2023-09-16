An elderly Willcox man who had numerous firearms, coins, jewelry, swords and artifacts stolen from him nearly four years ago was awarded $294,300 in restitution by a Cochise County Superior Court judge during a Sept. 12 hearing.

The order by Judge Timothy Dickerson names three people – Douglas Wayne Tripp, Sandra Deneil Tripp and Paul Isaac Hopkins – as being responsible for the losses suffered by Leon Hansen in late 2019. All three have been convicted in connection with the theft, according to Deputy County Attorney Terisha Driggs, who prosecuted the cases.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?