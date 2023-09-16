An elderly Willcox man who had numerous firearms, coins, jewelry, swords and artifacts stolen from him nearly four years ago was awarded $294,300 in restitution by a Cochise County Superior Court judge during a Sept. 12 hearing.
The order by Judge Timothy Dickerson names three people – Douglas Wayne Tripp, Sandra Deneil Tripp and Paul Isaac Hopkins – as being responsible for the losses suffered by Leon Hansen in late 2019. All three have been convicted in connection with the theft, according to Deputy County Attorney Terisha Driggs, who prosecuted the cases.
Hansen, now in his 80s, ran a pawn shop and firearms store in Willcox for decades. He ended the official business several years ago but still occasionally took part in buying and selling items of interest, his son testified at the recent hearing.
As a result, the building as well as a room-seized security vault were full of collectible and other valuable items in late 2019 at a time the victim was away from the area for several days. The theft was discovered shortly after Christmas, according to public records.
Driggs said after the hearing that Dickerson’s order makes each defendant liable for making restitution to Hansen.
Dickerson’ order replaces one issued for $312,150 against only Hopkins back in 2021. The lower amount represents the value of several items the Willcox Police Department recovered as part of a yearslong investigation.
Some of those recovered items were found at a local yard sale thanks to a quick-thinking citizen, according to Willcox Sgt. Jericho Valle. Other stolen items, such as countless coins and pieces of antique jewelry, were melted down for the value of the metal, Valle noted.
In addition, a rare Colt Repeating Rifle owned by Hansen for years and valued at more than $90,000 has not been recovered and was likely sold to an unsuspecting buyer, court documents show.
Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield commended Valle’s dogged efforts as the case detective to return several items to Hansen.
“Sgt. Valle never gave up,” Hadfield told the Herald/Review. “He met every challenge in this case and persevered to the end, bringing some justice to the victims.”
Hadfield also acknowledging the patience shown by Hansen and his family during what the chief described as a “very long and intricate case.” In addition, he recognized many law enforcement agencies Willcox PD reached out to since 2019 in the search for the stolen items.
“To all law enforcement involved, I appreciate your dedication to duty as this case took us across county lines and required the assistance of many various agencies,” Hadfield noted.
Unfortunately, the chances of Hansen seeing any significant repayment is slim, Driggs acknowledged.
Douglas Tripp was indicted by a Cochise County grand jury in April 2020 on eight felonies related to the 2019 Hansen theft. Among the charges were theft, trafficking in stolen property, burglary and five counts of weapons misconduct.
But Tripp did not reach a plea agreement with the county attorney’s office until January of this year. The agreement involved Tripp, 62, entering a no-contest plea to a Class 3 felony of attempted trafficking in stolen property, with all other charges dismissed.
A no-contest plea, formally known as a nolo contendere plea, means the defendant does not admit guilt to any charge noted in the agreement but agrees to being convicted of the charge or charges and sentenced accordingly.
The plea agreement gave Dickerson discretion in sentencing Douglas Tripp from 2 to 8.75 years in state prison. In February, the judge imposed the longest term possible, noting an aggravated sentence was appropriate in the case.
Dickerson ordered the sentence be served concurrently, or at the same time, as two other prison terms imposed against Tripp in 2022. One of those convictions involves a 2019 drug paraphernalia offense.
The second is for an August 2019 trafficking in stolen property case which netted Tripp a 10-year prison term.
The Arizona Department of Corrections website shows a tentative release date in July 2029 based on all three convictions.
Tripp was represented at the hearing by an attorney after waiving his right to be physically present. His wife, Sandra Tripp, attended the hearing along with her court-appointed attorney.
Court records show Sandra Tripp, 52, was indicted along with her husband in April 2020. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to engaging in attempted trafficking in stolen property between December 2019 and March 2020.
Dickerson placed Sandra Tripp on five years of supervised probation starting in April. She faces at least 3.5 years in prison if a judge finds she violated any conditions of probation.
Hopkins, meanwhile, is in the middle of his own five-year probation term following two guilty pleas entered in 2020.
One of his convictions is for theft, with court documents showing Hopkins, 41, admitted he was in possession of guns, coins, pocket watches and swords in March 2020 “having reason to know that the property was stolen.”
The trafficking in stolen property conviction stems from Hopkins’ admitted involvement in attempting to sell some of the stolen firearms at a yard sale in Willcox. Thanks to a citizen tip the police department was able to take possession of those items for eventual return to Hansen.