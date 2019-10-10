SIERRA VISTA — A man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle shot the female driver of the car in the head, then shot himself once in the head Wednesday afternoon, just moments after the pair drove to the rear of the city transit station, the facility’s supervisor said Thursday.
When Sierra Vista Police officers arrived at the scene at Coronado and Wilcox drives where the Vista Transit Station is located, the shooter, identified as 48-year-old James Romo, was dead, and the driver, Sylvia Sabo, 46, was seriously injured inside the vehicle. The incident prompted the shutdown of the center as police cordoned off the area for several hours.
Police were first notified of the shooting when a caller reported that his friend was with Romo when Romo pointed a gun at her while she was dropping him off at the transit center, city spokesman Adam Curtis said in a press release.
Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Brian Sebastian said Thursday that it’s still not clear what prompted the shooting. Sebastian said Sabo, of Sierra Vista, is in critical condition at a Tucson hospital after sustaining a single gunshot wound to the head. The sergeant also said the relationship between Sabo and Romo is not clear.
A handful of Sabo’s friends posted pictures of her and Romo on her personal Facebook page though, and the two are seen at a couple of social outings.
Sebastian said the buses at the station travel to Tucson, but beyond that he did not know where Romo was headed.
Michael Normand, supervisor of the facility, said the arrival of the pair at the rear of the station was captured by surveillance cameras on the property. The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m.
“It appears that the male shot the female and then shot himself,” Normand said Thursday in an interview with the Herald/Review. “They were both in the car. She was in the driver’s seat, he was in the passenger seat.”
Normand said no one became alarmed when the car arrived at the rear of the station because a lot of people drop bus passengers off in that area. At the time of the shooting, a Greyhound bus had just arrived, Normand said, however, no passengers were present when the incident occurred.
Normand said the transit station was shut down as police investigated. The station normally closes at 4 p.m., but buses operate until 6 p.m., he said. Some buses were rerouted to the Safeway supermarket lot on Fry Boulevard, Normand said.
The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call SVPD Detective Paul Youman at (520) 452-7500.