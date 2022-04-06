SIERRA VISTA — Fifty-five years ago this month the city of Sierra Vista was gripped with terror when a serial killer responsible for the brutal murders of two young girls kept the tiny desert community shaken and on edge.
Similar to an episode in a made-for-TV movie, the seven-week-long crime spree committed by a 16-year-old Buena High School student included a handwritten letter mailed to the police by the murderer — who called himself "The Phantom" — promising to kill again after the mutilated body of the first child was found.
William L. Huff, the son of a U.S. Army sergeant, kept his word.
Eleven years after it was incorporated, Sierra Vista — with a population less than 5,000 in 1967 — was still in its infancy when the 7-year-old daughter of an Army sergeant and his wife disappeared April 30 while looking for empty soda bottles to redeem for candy money at Meador’s Grocery Store, a tiny convenience store at 700 N. Carmichael Ave.
But Cindy Clelland never returned to her home at 11 Peterson St.
According to city historian David Santor, she was approached by a tall, thin stranger who offered her candy if she would go with him. The stranger — who was later identified as Huff — took the girl past William Carmichael School, then north to what would now be the intersection of State Route 90 bypass and North Street before crossing a barbed wire fence separating Fort Huachuca’s East Range from city and county land to its south.
She was never seen alive again.
Following a massive search that included several hundred law enforcement officers, civilian volunteers, Fort Huachuca military personnel and a house-to-house search by the Sierra Vista Police Department, on May 1 the Cochise County Sheriff’s Posse found the girl’s shirt, shorts, and panties draped randomly on mesquite branches covering 200 to 300 yards. Her severely mutilated body was found three days later just inside the fort’s military reservation.
Although there was no evidence of sexual assault, she suffered five blows to the head. Santor said her autopsy suggested she died of strangulation, and her killer used a ligature around her throat. The child also had been disemboweled, and six stab wounds were found sliced into her liver along with other superficial cuts.
"The young city of Sierra Vista changed that day," said Santor, who was SVPD police chief from 2002-06. "Its innocence (was) lost, and a sense of fear and anticipation gripped the community.
"Nothing like this had ever happened in modern (post-1954) Sierra Vista. Parents drew their children closer and became wary of any unfamiliar face. Some brought firearms out of … closets and kept them close at hand. Rumors ran rampant through the community and as a result, the police spent a good deal of time chasing imaginary ghosts.
"The most prevalent story had Cindy being seen entering an old black automobile with stars on the rear bumper. The driver was described as an old Caucasian man with gray hair. A composite drawing of the suspect was completed based on descriptions provided by children in Cindy’s neighborhood and circulated."
A week later, a handwritten note was dropped in the mailbox at the corner of North Carmichael Drive and Brockbank Place, a residential area blocks from where Cindy Clelland had lived.
Santor said since it was not in an envelope, it was almost discarded. But when a postal clerk saw the message scrawled on the folded paper, he took it to the postmaster and then to the police. The outside of the folded paper read:
I am The Phantom
To The Sierra Vista Police
You have found my first Victim
My next one lives on Steffen
a 9 yrs old girl I don’t live
in Sierra Vista. Nobody knows
where my hangout is. But one clue is
where the sun set the fastest you
shall see three trees. Sure I’m an
old man with gray hair but
you’ll never find me. There’s thousands of old
men in Arizona that fit
my description (ha! Ha!) But watch out!!
MY NEXT VICTIM LIVES ON STEFFEN STREET 9YRS OLD
(Fools!!)
The Phantom
(Good Luck)”
Several weeks later, "The Phantom" kept his word and killed again.
According to an Associated Press story in the Bisbee Review, the 6-year-old daughter of a Fort Huachuca officer was found dead in the rugged foothills of the Huachuca Mountains on military property, south of the perimeter of the fort about eight hours after she disappeared June 22.
Jennelle Haines, daughter of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Albert Haines, had been the object of a massive ground and air search after she disappeared from the officers’ swimming pool at the southern edge of Fort Huachuca earlier that day. It was later confirmed the child’s skull had been crushed by several massive blows to the head, according to Santor. As with Cindy Clelland, there was no evidence of sexual molestation.
Santor said the girl’s brother told authorities he and his sister had been playing near the pool when he last saw her. He also said he and Jennelle had been talking to a tall, thin, black teenage boy, and she and the boy just seemed to vanish. Later, Santor said the brother was asked to look at the pictures of students in the BHS yearbook and identified William Huff as the person they were with that day at the pool.
Identifying Huff as a primary suspect sounded alarm bells for SVPD; Huff had been on its radar for some time. Santor recalled daily police logs showed a pattern of actual or attempted break-ins at a residence with Huff as the main suspect through June 7 — about six weeks after the murder of Cindy Clelland and just two weeks before the Haines murder. On one occasion, the log shows Huff had been found under a female neighbor’s bed, which prompted a monthlong police stakeout of her residence.
The year before the Clelland murder, Santor said SVPD "picked up" Huff after he had put kittens in milk cartons and "stomped on" the cartons, crushing them. A police sergeant said in a later interview Huff also broke into a Fort Huachuca Wildlife Preserve approximately one year prior to the Clelland murder, killing and mutilating several animals there.
Since the body of the Haines girl was found on federal property, the Federal Bureau of Investigation jumped into the investigation and went to Buena High for samples of Huff’s handwriting. In comparing Huff’s handwriting to that on the "Phantom" note, investigators concluded Huff could have written the letter since he had misspelled the word "Sheriff," writing it instead as "Shiriff," as it was on the "Phantom" note.
Santor said Huff’s relatives later claimed Huff wrote it "as a joke." However, the FBI also found hairs on Huff’s undershorts that matched the hair of Jennelle Haines.
One week after finding Haines’ body, the FBI arrested Huff, charging him with first-degree murder and extortion. He was indicted by a grand jury in Tucson and pleaded not guilty when he was bound over for trial in Federal District Court.
But after his father visited him in his cell, Huff confessed to murdering the Haines girl and changed his plea to guilty. Two weeks later, he was charged with murdering Cindy Clelland in Cochise County Superior Court and pleaded guilty.
A federal judge sentenced Huff to life in prison for the murder of Jennelle Haines; on the state charges, a Cochise County Superior Court judge sentenced Huff to serve 40 years to life for the murder of Cindy Clelland.
In 2015, the state clemency board approved Huff’s application for home-arrest release. But he was temporarily returned to prison three years later after an 8-year-old girl was found in his apartment along with her parents. The board unanimously revoked Huff’s home-arrest in 2019 and made his return to prison permanent.
"It really bothered me that he’d been given parole," Santor told the Herald/Review in 2018. "There are many things Huff did before the murders that clearly pointed to his violent tendencies, things that maybe weren’t understood in 1967 but we certainly understand them nowadays. I’m glad to see him back in prison. It’s the right place for him."