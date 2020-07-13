A man who police have come in contact with four times in the last month was arrested after several witnesses stopped him from stealing a person's car at Safeway, officials said Monday.
The suspect, Ronald Tercero, is accused of pulling the vehicle owner from the car and attempting to steal it from him, Sierra Vista Police said. Tercero climbed into the car and tried to back it out of the parking space at the grocery store at 2190 E. Fry Blvd., police said.
One witness heard the victim call for help and ran over to the vehicle and pulled Tercero out, police said in a press release. The suspect then claimed the car was his. The witness asked for identification and proof of ownership of the vehicle and Tercero walked off.
Multiple witnesses provided officers detailed information on Tercero’s clothing and direction of travel, according to the release. Because of this, police were able to find Tercero on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near The Cove. Witnesses were brought to Tercero’s location and positively identified him as the suspect, police said.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt told the Herald/Review Monday that officers have encountered Tercero four times this month.
"He was obstructing the highway, just standing in the middle of the street obstructing traffic one day, and he was drinking in public another time, Borgstadt said of Tercero. "This arrest is the fourth time we've had contact with him since July 6."
Borgstadt lauded the witnesses who helped the owner of the vehicle and who helped catch Tercero. "We would like to thank all the witnesses for their help in catching Tercero. We’re fortunate to live in a community with so many residents ready to protect and care for others when needed."
Tercero was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail on charges of armed robbery, robbery, assault, vehicle theft, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.