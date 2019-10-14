A Sierra Vista woman shot in the head last week by a friend she was dropping off at the city’s transit station has died, officials at a Tucson hospital said Monday.
Sylvia Sabo, 46, died on Sunday afternoon at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, said hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Ruiz McGill.
Sabo was shot last Wednesday by 48-year-old James Romo, of Phoenix, Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Brian Sebastian said.
Sabo was dropping Romo off at the Vista Transit Station just before 3:30 p.m., when Romo turned to Sabo and shot her once in the head. Romo then shot himself in the head and died in the passenger seat of Sabo’s Volkswagen GTI, police said.
When officers arrived at the station at Coronado and Wilcox drives, Sabo was alive and was taken to Tucson.
Transit station supervisor Michael Normand said the arrival of the pair at the rear of the station was captured by surveillance cameras on the property.
“It appears that the male shot the female and then shot himself,” Normand said Thursday in an interview with the Herald/Review. “They were both in the car. She was in the driver’s seat, he was in the passenger seat.”
Maricopa County court records show Romo pleaded guilty to two criminal cases since 2007. The first was in August 2007 for a charge of assault-intent/reckless/injure. The second was in November 2017, for a charge of aggravated DUI.
Six days before the shooting, Romo also had a preliminary hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court for another aggravated DUI-license suspended case that occurred this past March, court records show. That case was still pending.
It’s not clear why Romo shot Sabo, police said last week. Facebook posts by friends of both show Sabo and Romo at a couple of social gatherings.
Sabo had been placed on life-support at the hospital. One of her friends, Ronda Byers, has launched a gofundme page for Sabo, titled Support for Sylvia. The goal is to raise $25,000 to help Sabo’s family with hospital and funeral expenses. So far, $1,470 has been collected, the page shows.
The gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1s3ht2midc.