BISBEE — In yet another attempt to void the 2022 election results based on allegedly fraudulent mail–in ballots, Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby and debt collection attorney David Mast filed a complaint with the Arizona Supreme Court claiming the election should be decertified in Maricopa County.
Their attorney, Ryan Heath, stated in the complaint that Maricopa County failed to “uniformly apply signature verification standards for a material number of approximately 1.3 million votes” when staff compared voters’ signatures on mail–in ballots to voters’ most recent signatures rather than the registration record as required by Arizona statute.
The complaint for special action was filed on Aug. 17 against Gov. Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Maricopa officials Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, Directors of Elections Scott Jarrett and Rey Valenzuela, and Bill Gates, Clint Hickman, Jack Sellers, Thomas Galvin and Steve Gallardo in their official capacities as members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Heath claims, “The 2022 General Election results from Maricopa County counted a material number of vote–by–mail ballots in violation of A.R.S. § 16-550(A),” the statute which spells out the process for handling mail in ballot signatures.
The law states: “If the signature is inconsistent with the elector's signature on the elector's registration record, the county recorder or other officer in charge of elections shall make reasonable efforts to contact the voter, advise the voter of the inconsistent signature and allow the voter to correct or the county to confirm the inconsistent signature.”
It is alleged Maricopa County officials “neglected its statutorily imposed duty to ensure equal treatment of absentee ballots and proper adherence to the safeguards established by the Arizona Legislature.”
Heath says Maricopa verified signatures based on historical documents as opposed to the registration record as the county “adopted a new understanding of the law in 2022 to include a ‘historical record’ to verify mail-in signatures for tabulation” as the county anticipated a large volume of votes.
Heath stated, “The gravity of this statewide issue and the neglect of duty by Maricopa County elections officials renders this case of paramount importance and, thus, deserving of the acceptance of this Complaint for Special Action and issuance of an order or writ granting the relief requested."
He alleges, “In our political system, few things are more precious or of greater concern than the people’s faith in the fair outcome of their elections. Consequently, this right depends upon the fair and consistent application of election laws, especially those designed to safeguard electoral integrity. Unfortunately, here, this did not take place.
“Maricopa County's failure to apply these safeguards led to a situation where certain procedural protections were negligently ignored, and others willfully violated.”
The allegations allude to an action by a Maricopa County official who reviewed comparison signatures “in just two seconds, not enough time to scroll down” the page for a lawful comparison to the registration record. They claim they were “disenfranchised and denied their most fundamental constitutional right to vote by Maricopa County’s failure.”
Such evidence was not included in the filing.
Mast’s in-person vote in the election “was diluted” by the inclusion of illegal Maricopa ballots.
Crosby voted by mail, but Heath claims his ballot was treated differently than those ballots verified and tabulated in Maricopa County, so his vote was also “diluted.”
Maricopa County is expected to argue state law does not limit signature comparisons to voter’s original registration.
Heath goes on to point out Arizona “has reached a national audience” and “has captured the attention of this nation.” Other states are watching such cases to move through the courts. A new election should be ordered in Maricopa County “in a manner that ensures strict compliance” with the law.
The Arizona Supreme Court has not yet agreed to hear the complaint.
Crosby is no stranger to the cause of election deniers as he and Supervisor Peggy Judd tried to hold a hand count of the 2022 ballots cast at vote centers, allegedly harassed the former elections director to the point she resigned and failed to approve the state mandated election results until the court ordered them to do so. While Judd and Supervisor Ann English followed the court’s order to approve the results, Crosby did not.
Heath has been on the losing side of previous cases as he claimed fraud in the 2022 election in the matter of failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
Heath is the president and CEO of The Gavel Project, an anti-woke non-profit 501c3 legal organization.
