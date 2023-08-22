gop rally 4

Cochise County recorder David Stevens, left, and county board supervisor Tom Crosby, back second from right, join others during Saturday’s rally and caravan.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — In yet another attempt to void the 2022 election results based on allegedly fraudulent mail–in ballots, Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby and debt collection attorney David Mast filed a complaint with the Arizona Supreme Court claiming the election should be decertified in Maricopa County.

Their attorney, Ryan Heath, stated in the complaint that Maricopa County failed to “uniformly apply signature verification standards for a material number of approximately 1.3 million votes” when staff compared voters’ signatures on mail–in ballots to voters’ most recent signatures rather than the registration record as required by Arizona statute.

