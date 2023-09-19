Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes put Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby on notice in July that she would consider trying to remove him from office for alleged violations of Arizona’s Open Meeting Law (OML) if Crosby did not change his controversial conduct during meetings.
But if Mayes was expecting Crosby to issue a “mea culpa” then the supervisor’s recent letter to the attorney general’s office about one of three ongoing OML investigations may have come as a surprise.
“As a County Supervisor I am not in the judicial branch, and therefore, no attorney is above me in a ‘chain of command’ or oversight, or supervisory capacity,” Crosby wrote on Sept. 6. “Therefore, because of my concerns for elected representation and separation of powers, I do not concede that I, as a County Supervisor, am under the authority of the Office of the Attorney General or any attorney in this case.”
Crosby was elected in 2020 to represent District 1 which encompasses Sierra Vista, Palominas, and Hereford. He is one of three county board supervisors responsible for a $277 million budget.
For much of his time in office, Crosby has been the subject of various complaints related to comments he makes at work sessions and board meetings. The Cochise County Attorney’s Office, including County Attorney Brian McIntyre, have cautioned Crosby during meetings for comments which appear to fall outside of the permitted discussion based on the specific agenda wording, even when his comments are about the same general subject.
This has led to several contentious exchanges between McIntyre or his staff attorneys and Crosby. It has also led to complaints which are being investigated by Mayes’ Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team, or OMLET.
Earlier this year, OMLET staff sought responses from Crosby and the other two supervisors, Ann English and Peggy Judd, about some of the complaints. Mayes’ office also sought information from the Clerk of the County Board and County Administrator Richard Karwaczka.
Then on July 31, Mayes sent a letter to the board of supervisors listing the three OML investigations her office was conducting at that time. The letter copied to McIntyre noted it was “troublingly” that complaints of new violations by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors keep coming in.
Mayes only called out one supervisor by name.
“A majority of the complaints we have received involve the conduct of Supervisor Tom Crosby, “ Mayes wrote. “We are seriously concerned about Supervisor Crosby’s apparent disregard for the Open Meeting Law. The evidence submitted to our Office thus far indicates that Supervisor Crosby has ignored repeated warnings by legal counsel and taken little, if any, action to ensure his conduct comports with Arizona law.”
Mayes said her letter was to be considered “formal notice” that continued disregard of the OML “will be considered further evidence of knowing violations intended to deprive the public of information.” She added that her office would “pursue all penalties authorized by law for such misconduct” including removal of a public officer from office “if appropriate.”
Crosby’s Sept. 6 response involved an investigation referred to as OML 2022-0073 which stems from a lawsuit Crosby and Judd initiated against then-Elections Director Lisa Marra in 2022. There was no official board action or publicly noticed meeting to discuss possible litigation before the lawsuit was filed at the courthouse by Crosby.
The first three pages of Crosby’s response letter schools Mayes on America’s republican form of government, the U.S. and Arizona Constitutions, and the distribution of powers between the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government in Arizona. He also noted the attorney general’s office was more appropriately part of the judicial branch, not the executive.
Crosby ended his response by reiterating his position that there was nothing in recent correspondence from the attorney general “citing your office’s claimed administrative authority, remedies, and my recourse.” Nor were the specific complaints included, “to which I surely must be entitled,” Crosby added.
The Mayes’ July warning was not the first time county officials have addressed allegations of OML violations by the county board. There were instances at board meetings in 2021 and 2022 in which McIntyre or a deputy county attorney would advise Crosby he was coming close to, or had crossed over the line of the OML mandate requiring advance public notice of what specific issues are going to be discussed by the supervisors.
Then in March, English responded to Mayes’ office about the concerns with Crosby’s conduct at meetings. English, who was the board chairperson at the time, said that although she might be frustrated at times with Crosby, it was not based on differences of opinion on whatever issue was before the board.
“It is solely based upon him not sticking to discussing agenda items and using the board time to push his unrelated topics and being very disrespectful when he is asked to stop or get back on topic,” English said at the time.
Crosby made statewide news headlines last December when he refused to attend a board meeting at which a judge had ordered the supervisors to canvass the November 2022 General Election results. The canvass was completed by English and Judd.
Earlier this year, a monthslong effort to obtain petition signatures to get Crosby on a recall ballot failed to secure enough valid signatures. There are already two other candidates for the District 1 seat in 2024, including a Republican primary challenger.
Last month, Crosby came under renewed scrutiny after he and Tom Mast, a Maricopa County voter, were the plaintiffs of a lawsuit filed directly with the Arizona Supreme Court that challenged the 2022 General Election results in Maricopa County.
The justices quickly rejected the lawsuit, but Crosby and Mast recently refiled the lawsuit, this time in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Their lawsuit seeks a judge’s declaration that Maricopa County failed to conform with state law when determining the validity of voters’ signatures on mail-in ballots in violation of the Plaintiffs’ rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as well as articles of the Arizona Constitution.
However, the lawsuit does not challenge the election results in Cochise County, even though County Recorder David Stevens told the Herald/Review his office followed the same signature verification process as Maricopa County.