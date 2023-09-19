supes 1

“Point of order, point of order,” exclaims Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby, knocking his fist as he speaks over Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts during a February 23 work session in the county hearing room. The work session was held to discuss election integrity.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes put Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby on notice in July that she would consider trying to remove him from office for alleged violations of Arizona’s Open Meeting Law (OML) if Crosby did not change his controversial conduct during meetings.

But if Mayes was expecting Crosby to issue a “mea culpa” then the supervisor’s recent letter to the attorney general’s office about one of three ongoing OML investigations may have come as a surprise.

recall 1

The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby held a Rally for Democracy event at Veterans Memorial Park in 2019.
supes 1

Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby comments after a speaker voices concerns over the election certification process taken by the board.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?