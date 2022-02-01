SIERRA VISTA — More than 30 people gathered on the corner of Fry Boulevard and Avenida Escuela Tuesday evening to peacefully protest the Sierra Vista Unified School District’s mask mandate.
The mask mandate has been in effect at SVUSD since Aug. 19. In a 4-1 vote during a special session on Sept. 29, the board voted to continue the mask mandate after a judge ruled on Sept. 27 that House Bill 2898 — which prohibited school districts from enforcing mask mandates — was unconstitutional.
The protest started at 5 p.m., with cars slowly trickling into the parking lot of the governing board administration building.
The protest was scheduled prior to the board’s meeting at 6 p.m. The Sierra Vista Police Department established a presence, stationing a patrol car in the parking lot.
The protesters consisted mostly of adults who are parents of current or former SVUSD students.
The protesters lined up on the sidewalks on the corner of Fry and Avenda Escuela on both sides of the street. All held homemade signs with phrases including: “Parent Choice,” “Unmask Our Kids!” and “Today We Protest. Tomorrow We Vote.”
Cars traveling both directions on Fry honked their horns during the demonstration while protesters shouted phrases including “Freedom!” and “Don’t wear masks!”
Most argued that wearing a mask should be a choice, specifically a choice made by parents.
“I don’t think the masks are healthy,” said Wendy Kulp, a parent of a former SVUSD student. “I just think it should be a choice.
“I certainly don’t want anyone to get sick and die. I’ve already had COVID myself and it was really bad. I didn’t come down with it right away. It took two years before I caught it.”
Michael Kjolsrud, a protester, parent and grandparent of SVUSD students, expressed his opposition to the district’s mask mandate, emphasizing that the choice should also be left to parents.
“I don’t think the masks are important; I don’t think they’re necessary,” said Kjolsrud. “I think that the parents can make a decision based on what they know as to how their children should be protected.”
According to numbers on the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, 7,567 new cases were reported with 140 deaths.
In the past six months, Arizona has had 941,331 COVID-19 cases reported statewide, 34,370 hospitalizations and 8,030 deaths.
The impassioned arguments against masks continued in the public comments section of the board meeting an hour later.
SVUSD Board President Yulonda Boutte said public comments would be limited to only 15 members of the public. Several members who participated in the protest prior to the meeting came to voice their grievances.
Some voiced concerns about the mandate’s legality, others voiced concerns about its necessity and others voiced their concerns over the impact the pandemic has had on students’ mental health and social-emotional learning.
All resoundingly asked for the board to remove the mask mandate.
“Your silence speaks volumes to all of us asking for the mandate to be removed, or at least, brought up for discussion,” said Donald Lee, a parent of an SVUSD student. “We, too, are listening, and we can’t force you to put it on the agenda. But we can vote for someone this November.”
In his summary of current events, SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes updated the board on COVID-19 statewide and in the district.
“Total positive cases here in the school district for students since Aug. 4 — 890,” Holmes said.
“I would like to share with you what it’s been like for the month of January,” he continued. “The week on Jan. 3, we had 62 cases. The week of Jan. 10, 108. The week of Jan. 17, 198. The week of Jan. 24, 133 (cases). So far as of three o’clock today, 31 cases this week.”
Board member Joy Mims asked that the board set a date for a work session to discuss the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan. The board agreed to meet with SVUSD administration and health officials on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.