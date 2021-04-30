Three weeks ago I wrote to our community with pleasure, sharing our B rating from Leap Frog. I’m pleased to be writing to you with more good news. Canyon Vista Medical Center was awarded three stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ hospital compare program. This is the highest rating Canyon Vista Medical Center has received from the program.
According to the Medicare.gov website, “the overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks, pneumonia, readmission rates and safety of care.”
Over the last three years the Canyon Vista team has worked diligently to improve the patient care we provide to those who come through our doors. CMS uses historic data, not just recent data, to determine the final star ratings. In three years we have moved from a one- to three-star rating. This new measurement and our Leap Frog B rating show the progress I’d hoped and wanted to see.
The staff at Canyon Vista are committed to providing safe quality care and ensuring an outstanding experience. The second part of the CMS hospital compare program rating is based on patient survey ratings.
According to the Medicare.gov website, “the patient survey rating measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about important topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.”
I am so proud of the CVMC staff and want to thank them for their dedication to their patients, their roles as caregivers, and our mission to make our community healthy.
We will continue to improve and expand the services we offer to provide increasingly excellent care for the people who come through our doors.