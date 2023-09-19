Gilbert Estavillo

Gilbert Estavillo
On Friday September 15, 2023 at approximately 8:30 pm, Sheriff's Deputies responded to assist the Tombstone Marshal's Office with a vehicle that fled from them. The same vehicle had previously fled from Sheriff's Deputies at approximately 4:30 p.m..
Deputies responded to St David via Highway 80 and deployed tire deflation devices, successfully flattening three of four tires on the suspect's vehicle.

