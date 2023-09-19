On Friday September 15, 2023 at approximately 8:30 pm, Sheriff's Deputies responded to assist the Tombstone Marshal's Office with a vehicle that fled from them. The same vehicle had previously fled from Sheriff's Deputies at approximately 4:30 p.m..
Deputies responded to St David via Highway 80 and deployed tire deflation devices, successfully flattening three of four tires on the suspect's vehicle.
The vehicle went onto the shoulder approximately a mile after the spike and the suspect and undocumented immigrants bailed out of the vehicle running before being apprehended by Sheriff's Deputies and Tombstone Marshal's Deputies.
The driver, U.S. Citizen, 29-year-old Gilbert Estavillo of Tucson, was booked into the Bisbee Jail by TMO and the migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.
On Saturday September 16, 2023 at approximately 1:20 am, Sheriff's Deputies responded to assist Benson Police Department with a vehicle that went through Benson at a high rate of speed.
When law enforcement caught up to the vehicle at mile post 192 on Interstate 10 westbound, Benson Police Department conducted a traffic stop and the vehicle yielded.
Four undocumented immigrants and two U.S. Citizens were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.
