PHOENIX — Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz wants to be excused from paying any sanctions in the failed lawsuit to require hand counts of votes, saying he really had nothing to do with the claims a judge rejected.

The former Harvard Law School professor acknowledged he was listed as one of the attorneys on the filings by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem seeking to outlaw machine counts. That ended when U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi said their claims that using tabulators can produce inaccurate results were little more than speculation, backed only by “vague” allegations about electronic voting systems generally.

