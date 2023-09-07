SIERRA VISTA — Around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2022, emergency medical responders and police officers for the city of Sierra Vista responded to a local apartment complex for what is described on the police log as a “cardiac arrest.”
The subject of the call was an unresponsive two-month-old boy who died several days later at a Tucson hospital.
The autopsy report issued by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) listed the cause of death as blunt-force injuries to the infant’s head, torso and extremities. The manner of death was homicide, according to the OME.
Yet no one was charged in connection with the infant’s death until May of this year. The boy’s father, Kamall Razelle Clark, 27, is currently awaiting trial for first-degree murder charges and other felonies.
Clark’s case is scheduled for a pretrial conference Oct. 16, although his trial is not expected to take place until next year, according to a ruling by Judge Joel Larson of the Cochise County Superior Court.
In the meantime, Clark remains in pretrial detention with his bail set at $1 million.
The Herald/Review recently obtained a copy of the official report from the Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) involving the infant’s death. It describes the investigatory steps taken during the 16 months between Clark’s call to 911 and his arrest at the U.S.-Mexico border in Douglas.
According to the report, Clark told officers at the scene that his son was “fussy and crying” so he tried to “rock the baby to soothe him.” But when Clark tried to put the baby down to sleep, the crying started again, he said.
“He did this a few times,” Lt. Lis Chatham wrote, adding that Clark said at one point the infant “made a gargled sound and seemed to pass out or start to lose consciousness.”
Clark stated he then ran the infant under cold water hoping to get the baby alert, Chatham wrote. When this was not effective, the father called for help. The infant’s mother was at work at the time, the report notes.
The report further notes the child, who was born in November 2021, started breathing on his own after paramedics arrived, but suddenly “coded” in the ambulance in the parking lot.
Resuscitation efforts continued in the ambulance and upon the baby’s arrival at Canyon Vista Medical Center, the boy was subsequently airlifted to Banner-UMC in Tucson, where a doctor opined the child’s condition was due to “non-accidental trauma.”
By then, SVPD Det. Thomas Ransford was assigned to lead the investigation.
Ransford’s report notes the medical staff described difficulties with intubating the infant, which led to the boy being without oxygen for a prolonged period of time. Plans were eventually initiated to remove the boy from life support “since neurological tests revealed no brain activity.”
Once the autopsy report was completed, Ransford scheduled a May 2022 meeting with the boy’s mother and her attorney.
The baby’s mother described breathing issues the child had at birth which required him to remain in the hospital for several days. The issues required the baby to be seen by a pediatrician several times and led to a hospital stay for the boy in January 2022.
There was even discussion of possible surgery to help address the child’s medical issues, Ransford noted.
The detective also noted the boy’s mother described Clark as being frequently frustrated and sad during that time, stemming in large part to the baby’s difficulty eating and frequent bouts of crying.
Clark initially agreed on July 15 to meet that day with Ransford, but then called back to cancel the meeting, stating he wanted to first speak with an attorney, the detective wrote in the report. Neither Clark nor an attorney ever contacted Ransford to arrange an interview, he added.
Public records show the call status was formally changed from cardiac arrest to homicide on Nov. 19, 2022. Six months later, Deputy County Attorney Terisha Driggs presented the case to a county grand jury.
A true bill indictment issued May 23, 2023, charged Clark with first degree felony murder, second degree murder for a death under “circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life,” aggravated assault, and intentional child abuse.
A warrant was issued for Clark’s arrest as part of the indictment process. He was arrested by a Douglas police officer on June 3 while allegedly attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
Clark has remained in the Cochise County jail ever since. He is represented by Xochitl Orozco of the county’s Legal Advocate Office.
A trial date could be announced during the upcoming Oct. 16 hearing. However, Larson has already advised the parties the trial will likely not take place in his courtroom until 2024.