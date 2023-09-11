The first of two trials involving a now-former U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer accused of kidnapping and raping a Douglas High School student last year is set to begin in December, a federal judge has ruled.
Aaron Thomas Mitchell will go on trial Dec. 19 in U.S. District Court in Tucson for three offenses stemming from an April 25, 2022, incident in which a 15-year-old female student reported being ordered by the then-CBP officer to get into his car for transport to the local police station.
The teen is a U.S. citizen living in Agua Prieta, Sonora who crosses the border to attend school in Douglas, according to public records.
But instead of being taken to the Douglas Police Department, the teen says she was handcuffed and placed into leg restraints as Mitchell drove to an apartment in Sierra Vista.
Once there, she was blindfolded, given alcohol, and repeatedly sexually assaulted over several hours before Mitchell drove her back to Douglas, the teen told detectives. A physical examination revealed “multiple medical findings of trauma,” according to court records.
Public records show Mitchell, 29, was employed at the time by CBP’s Office of Field Operations at the Douglas Port of Entry. Upon his arrest, he admitted driving the minor to his apartment and providing her with alcohol.
But Mitchell has consistently denied any sexual contact between the two, explaining they simply watched television as the teen wanted to skip school. The results of various DNA tests have not been disclosed in public court filings as of Monday.
Court records also show the teen originally identified Mitchell’s roommate as the assailant, but upon seeing Mitchell’s photograph next to one of the roommate she changed her identification.
Mitchell was quickly indicted by a Cochise County grand jury on 18 felonies, most of which are sexual misconduct offenses stemming from the April 2022 incident. He was later indicted by a federal grand jury for one count each of kidnapping a minor, false statements to law enforcement authorities, and deprivation of rights under the color of law.
It is the federal case, however, which is moving forward first to trial by a jury. Mitchell will be back in a federal courtroom in Tucson on Sept. 28 for a pretrial status conference.
That hearing will come three days after Mitchell appears in the Cochise County Superior Court in Bisbee for a status hearing although the case has not yet been scheduled for trial, according to Deputy County Attorney Michael Powell, nor is there any record of a plea agreement being put forth to resolve the state charges.
Some details about the evidence Powell and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will likely put forth at their respective trials is detailed in court documents related to Mitchell’s attempt to await trial out of custody.
Mitchell was initially granted pretrial release on the state charges after posting a $200,000 bond and agreeing to GPS monitoring. But he has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on a no-bail detention order since the federal indictment was issued, in part due to a federal magistrate judge’s concern for the victim’s safety.
The magistrate was presented evidence by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in support of pretrial detention. The evidence included a recording in which Mitchell purportedly made a threat against the teen as he sat in the police station shortly after being arrested.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, detectives briefly left Mitchell alone in the interrogation room. The video recorder was still activated, and it captured Mitchell stating to himself the victim “better hope I don’t get out of here,” the judge was informed.
Other evidence cited by federal prosecutors to support detention was security camera footage at Mitchell’s apartment complex which refuted his statement to Douglas PD detectives that the girl voluntarily got out of his car with him as soon as they arrived at his apartment.
Instead, the video footage showed Mitchell parked the vehicle and then went into his apartment alone before returning to the car, according to court documents.
“After opening various car doors, he made a second trip to his apartment, before returning to the car and opening the front passenger car door,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted. “When (the girl) finally gets out of his car, she appears to have a jacket slung over her shoulders.”
The judge also heard about a backpack the teen said she had with her upon entering Mitchell’s car. The girl told investigators Mitchell searched her backpack then later refused to return it to her due to worries it contained his fingerprints, court documents show.
Mitchell, however, told investigators he knew nothing about a backpack. Footage from his apartment complex’s security camera contradicted that statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued.
“The defendant claimed he did not know where her backpack was and denied getting rid of it,” the judge was told. “However, video evidence shows the defendant walk towards a dumpster with a backpack across his shoulder, throw something in the dumpster, and then walk back towards his apartment with no backpack.”
There was also evidence presented to the magistrate about the results of a forensic examination of Mitchell’s cellphone. Douglas PD detectives and the FBI were particularly interested in one piece of data – an internet search for “girl kidnapped rape doug” conducted on the phone after the teen was returned to Douglas.
“At the time, there had been no news media regarding this incident, and officers had not yet interviewed him about his interaction with (the teen),” the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted to the magistrate.