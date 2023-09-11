Mitchell 1

Douglas PD detectives obtained security video taken April 25, 2022, showing Aaron Mitchell walking toward a trash dumpster with a backpack and then walking back to his apartment moments later empty handed.

The first of two trials involving a now-former U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer accused of kidnapping and raping a Douglas High School student last year is set to begin in December, a federal judge has ruled. 

Aaron Thomas Mitchell will go on trial Dec. 19 in U.S. District Court in Tucson for three offenses stemming from an April 25, 2022, incident in which a 15-year-old female student reported being ordered by the then-CBP officer to get into his car for transport to the local police station. 

