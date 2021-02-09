DHS baseball coach steps down

DOUGLAS — Less than 24 hours after the Douglas School Board approved the start of the spring sports season, Douglas High School’s athletic director Angel Ortega has announced that longtime Bulldogs baseball coach Gilbert “Buck” Rojas has resigned effective immediately.
Rojas took over the team in 2002 replacing Jaime Tadeo, who resigned following the Bulldogs’ 2001 state championship.
Rojas, who played baseball at DHS and went on to play collegiate baseball at Eastern Arizona College, has helped many of his players get to the collegiate level.
Fabian Ochoa, who played for Rojas and served as an assistant coach the last several years, will serve as the interim coach this season, Ortega said.
Ortega said Rojas’ resignation and Ochoa’s appointment are pending approval from the Douglas School Board at a future meeting.
Look for a more complete story on Rojas’ resignation in the Feb. 17 edition of the Herald/Review.